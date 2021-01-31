As the Midwest digs out, the East Coast braces for a powerful nor'easter

More than 110 million Americans will feel winter's sting early this week as a powerful nor'easter takes aim at the most densely populated cities along the East Coast.
It's been almost two years since Washington, DC has had a snowfall greater than 1 inch, but that could change drastically by later Sunday. The city is under a winter storm warning through Sunday evening, with 4-8 inches of snow possible. Additional snow will likely fall on Monday.
"Forecasting snowfall amounts in the nation's capital is rarely easy, but confidence is increasing that the DC area will see a significant snowfall developing on Sunday and lasting into Monday," says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.
A big winter storm is in the works that could bring the nation's capital as much as 10 inches of snow. This would end the 709-day streak that Washington, DC has gone without a snowfall greater than 1 inch.
Keep scrolling to see what winter was like the year you were born
"The only other time this has happened was a 788-day streak that ended in 2013," says CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.
The storm's path
On Sunday morning, more than 110 million people were under winter weather alerts from the southern Great Lakes to New England. The storm's impacts have already been felt as heavy snow fell across northern Illinois and central Indiana, causing travel headaches.
The storm will strengthen into a powerful nor'easter by Monday morning as it reaches the coast. This will be a long duration event for many along the eastern seaboard as the system will be slow to exit. Snow will fall in periodic bursts over the next three days from DC, Philadelphia, New York City to Boston, ending gradually from the southwest to the northeast.
Major impacts expected
Strong winds will accompany the heavy snow, reducing visibility and creating power outages. Travel disruptions will be extensive from the ground to the air as the storm coats roads and runways with fresh snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported near Chicago's suburbs late Saturday evening, where up to 9 inches of snow is forecast by Sunday night. As the storm moves east, it will reorganize and intensify. The highest snow accumulations will occur from New Jersey to southern New York, eastern Pennsylvania and parts of Maryland, where up to a foot of snow is possible.
Ice and sleet accumulation is also a concern for portions of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. The highest totals will likely fall north of Charlotte and Raleigh where up to 1/2 inch of ice is possible.
The warm sector of this storm is creating numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms across the central and southeastern US today. Expect a rainy Sunday in Atlanta before showers exit the region by the start of the work week.
Areas farther west such as St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois, will see more of a rain/snow mix through Sunday evening. Exactly how much snow will stick to the ground remains uncertain.
One week after areas of Iowa were pummeled by snow, the Hawkeye State could see a few additional inches by Sunday night.
A developing nor'easter
"Snow will move in from southwest to northeast late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with snow likely widespread by mid-late morning Sunday," said the National Weather Service office in Baltimore and Washington, DC.
By Sunday afternoon into Monday, there is the potential of a changeover to sleet and freezing rain.
With any nor'easter, there is uncertainty in the forecast snow totals because so much depends on the exact track of the low pressure.
"There seems to be a consensus amongst forecast models that moderate to heavy snow will occur from portions of Virginia to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but there continues to be some uncertainty on the exact track of the low pressure Monday into Tuesday," Ward said. "This will have a significant impact on how much snow falls from New York City into New England. A storm system that tracks parallel to the coast would provide greater snowfall, while a more eastward track out to sea would limit snow totals in New England."
That could make the difference in places like Boston and New York City between seeing 4 inches of snow or a foot.
Philadelphia's NWS office is forecasting more than 6 inches of snow with gusts of wind as high as 45 mph "creating significant blowing and drifting snow."
In its forecast discussion, the office also noted that the storm is forecast to be an abnormally long event, with 36 or more hours of snow and wintry precipitation, and that the highest snow totals and rates will likely not be realized until late Monday.
The NWS office in Boston had already hinted Friday at the storm and its possible effects.
"There is the potential for a significant winter storm later Mon into Tue," the Boston office said on Twitter. "If this storm materializes significant snow accumulations would be possible for some along with a period of strong winds & coastal flooding along the eastern MA coast."
The storm will then push off the coast by Wednesday.
This is what winter was like the year you were born
What winter was like the year you were born
1921: The Great Olympic Blowdown
1922: The Knickerbocker Storm
1923: Major snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie
1924: Blizzard in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
1925: Alaska’s Great Race of Mercy
1926: Utah mining town avalanche
1927: Record snowfall in Raleigh, North Carolina
1928: A mild winter everywhere
1929: Extreme cold in the U.S—and Europe
1930: Another moderate season
1931: Pleasant Hill Bus Tragedy
1932: Snowfall in Los Angeles
1933: Long Beach earthquake
1934: South Dakota’s first Dust Bowl storm
1935: Times Square blizzard
1936: North American Cold Wave
1937: Snowstorms in Oregon
1938: Michigan’s great snowstorm
1939: Washoe County snowfall record
1940: Armistice Day Blizzard
1941: Ides of March blizzard
1942: Midwestern New Year’s blizzard
1943: Northern Rockies storm in January
1944: California storm inspires a famous photo
1945: Great Midwestern snowstorm
1946: Moderately warm temperatures nationwide
1947: Colorado blizzard
1948: North American blizzard of 1947
1949: Nebraska’s great blizzard
1950: Arctic storms in the Pacific Northwest
1951: Great Appalachian Storm
1952: February 1952 nor'easter
1953: Warm temps in the U.S. as Europe is hammered
1954: Montana sets record for coldest day
1955: Historical Wyoming blizzard
1956: New England storms
1957: Cyclone-level storms in Kansas
1958: New England nor'easter
1959: Mount Shasta Snowstorm
1960: Three major storms
1961: New York receives 40 inches of snow
1962: Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962
1963: Big Freeze of 1963
1964: New Year's Eve 1963 snowstorm
1965: Albany’s worst ice storm on record
1966: North American blizzard of 1966
1967: Chicago Blizzard of 1967
1968: Tennessee snow storm
1969: Big storms in New England
1970: Christmas Day tornadoes
1971: Alaska sets U.S. record for coldest temperature ever recorded
1972: Mild U.S. winter but the deadliest ever in the Middle East
1973: The Great Southeastern Snowstorm
1974: Super Tornado Outbreak
1975: Great Storm of 1975
1976: Groundhog Day gale of 1976
1977: Snowfall in Miami
1978: New England Blizzard of 1978
1979: Hawaii sets a record for coldest day
1980: Massive North Carolina storm
1981: A mild winter with a few scattered storms
1982: A frigid winter with snowfall records in Mt. Shasta
1983: Winter flooding in the western states
1984: A mix of cold spells, storms, and hail
1985: The Freeze of the Century
1986: Pacific storms and flooding
1987: Warm, but with heavy storms in the Mid-Atlantic
1988: Offshore blizzard causes Alaska shipwreck
1989: Extreme Alaska cold spell
1990: Storms and cold snaps countrywide
1991: Ice storm in Rochester, New York
1992: Midwest Halloween blizzard
1993: Storm of the Century
1994: Southeast ice storm
1995: California flooding
1996: Another East Coast nor'easter
1997: April Fool's Day blizzard
1998: Ice storm in the Northeast
1999: North American blizzard of 1999
2000: Holy Week Blizzard
2001: A cold winter with minimal blizzards
2002: Blizzards and ice storms throughout the U.S.
2003: Presidents' Day storm
2004: Blizzard in Charlotte, North Carolina
2005: A cluster of high-wind blizzards
2006: New York City Blizzard of 2006
2007: Valentine’s Day storm
2008: Great Coastal Gale
2009: January storms in the Midwest and South
2010: Snowmaggedon in Washington D.C.
2011: Groundhog Day blizzard II
2012: A blizzard in the South
2013: February nor’easter brings a Category 3 storm
2014: California floods and Mid-Atlantic blizzards
2015: A series of blizzards and cold spells
2016: Category 5 storm in the East
2017: California’s wettest year
2018: North American blizzard in January
2019: Storm batters from West to East
2020: Christmas week storms during a pandemic
CNN's Jennifer Gray contributed to this report.