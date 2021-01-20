As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine

“We need everyone to come together and agree in this shortage dynamic let’s free up those second doses, keep the appointments going that have already been made, help people get that first dose and then backfill in more supply in the coming days so that we can keep everything moving forward,” the Democratic mayor said.

De Blasio, who has been sounding the alarm about vaccine shortages for days, said the situation was compounded by a delay in this week’s delivery of Moderna vaccine to the city.

“So we already were feeling the stress of a shortage of the vaccine,” he said. “Now the situation has been made even worse. We need to think differently in this moment.”

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said the 103,400 Moderna doses that were scheduled for delivery Tuesday — 54,200 first doses and 49,200 second doses — are now expected Wednesday and Thursday instead.

In Florida, local media reported a similar problem in the Miami area, where the Baptist Health care system canceled appointments that had been scheduled for first doses.

“I could have blown the top of my head off with steam,” 76-year-old Charlotte Reeve, 76, of Davie, told The Miami Herald. “I’m also a fairly recent widow. To me, having to be locked up in my house alone is just devastating to me. ... I feel like I just got cut off at the knees, again."

