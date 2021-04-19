Asian Americans wary about school amid virus, violence

“I’m feeling trapped at home,” Hu said. “I just want to see my classmates again.”

Closer to Boston, in Quincy, a city with the highest concentration of Asian Americans in the state, Kim Horrigan said she and her husband have struggled with their decision to keep their 8-year-old son in remote learning this school year, but for altogether different reasons.

Horrigan said she’s never really considered racism a threat to her family, even though there's been tension in Quincy over the years as the Asian American community has grown to roughly 25% of the population, transforming a city famous for being the birthplace of two American presidents.

Instead, she's most concerned about exposing her household, which includes her Chinese immigrant parents, who are in their 70s, and two younger children, to COVID-19. At the same time, Horrigan worries about her son falling behind the longer he's home.

“We’ve taken so many precautions and sacrificed so much,” she said. "Why would we drop our guard now, with just a few weeks left?”