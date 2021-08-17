Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

Beijing's policy of pursuing zero virus cases “points towards the risk of aggressive measures” that “may continue to put a cap on growth,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,500.43 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 27,545.46. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.7% to 26,002.66.

The Kospi in Seoul sank 0.8% to 3,145.14 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 declined 1.1% to 7,469.90.

India's Sensex opened up less than 0.1% at 55,597.78. New Zealand, Singapore and Indonesia declined while Bangkok gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,479.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 35,625.40. The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points to 14,793.76.

Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gain in the S&P 500.

Sectors traditionally considered lower risk, including utilities and companies that make food and personal goods also helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback in banks, energy stocks and a swath of retailers and travel sector companies.