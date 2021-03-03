Asian shares advance despite Wall Street retreat

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard sought to calm financial markets by emphasizing that the Fed, while generally optimistic about the economy, is still far from raising interest rates or reducing its $120 billion a month in asset purchases.

She also said that the Fed is closely monitoring the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury yield and investors’ inflation expectations. But she repeatedly said the economy is 10 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level and the Fed would keep rates at nearly zero until the job market has fully recovered.

"We’ve got some distance to go to meet our goals,” of higher inflation and lower unemployment, Brainard said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday, and at the end of the week will be the government’s jobs report, which is typically the highlight economic report of every month. It also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 33 cents to $60.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 89 cents to $59.75 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 40 cents to $63.10 per barrel.