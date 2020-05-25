Asian shares climb, Tokyo gains on hopes for reopening

Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was expected to announce later Monday that the state of emergency imposed to fight the pandemic will end nationwide after a panel of experts approved the plan.

Japan has been gradually relaxing calls for people to stay home and for some businesses to stay closed as reports of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and related deaths have declined. Japan has reported about 820 deaths and more than 16,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, relatively few compared to hard-hit nations like the U.S.

The prime minister's announcement is set to come after markets close, but the move is already being factored in. Some department stores and restaurants have already reopened, including in Tokyo, where the emergency is technically still in place.

Although people are wearing masks and having their temperatures taken at the doors of some public places, fears persist that a resumption of normal economic activity and fewer social distancing precautions will bring on a resurgence of infections.

