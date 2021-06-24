Asian shares mixed after listless session on Wall Street

Now, investors are focusing more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials say they still see the high inflation sweeping the economy as only a temporary problem.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1% higher to 28,851.17 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also was 0.1% higher, at 28,861.85. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.4% to 3,286.26.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.1% to 3,562.13, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2% to 7,287.80.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan but fell in Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,241.84 after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1% to 14,271.73.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.