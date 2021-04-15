Asian shares mixed as vaccine wait tempers Wall St optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday as jubilance over positive U.S. economic data and a Wall Street record high were tempered by caution in the region, where the coronavirus vaccine rollout has lagged.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% to 29,674.31 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 0.1% to 7,052.30. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% to 3,194.49. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down less than 0.1% to 28,771.21, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2% to 3,406.93.

The contrast in the speed of the vaccine rollout has been striking between the U.S. and Asia. Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Japan, where inoculations for the public have barely started, has seen a resurgence of infections in recent weeks. The country’s western metropolis of Osaka reported over 1,200 new infections Thursday, its highest since the pandemic began. A top ruling party official suggested the possibility of canceling the Tokyo Olympics, set to start in July, if infections continue to surge.