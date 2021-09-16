Asian shares mostly lower on lackluster China, Japan data

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.7% to 30,295.97 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 1.9% to 24,560.34. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.9% to 3,623.06 and the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.5% to 3,136.73.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,465.90. Shares fell in Taiwan but rose in Singapore and Jakarta.

On Wednesday, energy and technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street broadly higher, reversing the market's pullback from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 4,480.70 after another day of choppy trading. It was the biggest daily gain for the benchmark index since late August and it put the S&P 500 on pace to close the week higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 34,814.39. The Nasdaq composite added 0.8% to 15,161.53. Small-company stocks did even better, with the Russell 2000 index gaining 1.1%, to 2,234.45.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.30%. Higher yields benefit banks, which can in turn charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. Citigroup rose 2.4% and Capital One Financial gained 2.9%.