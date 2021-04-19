Asian shares rise amid cautious outlook for global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose moderately Monday amid cautious optimism about a global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's benchmark closed less than 0.1% higher at 29,685.37, in the first Tokyo market reaction to a weekend by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with President Joe Biden over the weekend. Suga also spoke with the Pfizer chief executive, asking to ensure a more steady supply of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Japan has lagged other wealthy nations, with barely 1% of its population inoculated so far.

The government measures against COVID-19 infections already in some urban areas, including Tokyo, are being expanded to other areas of Japan, starting Tuesday, but the cities of Tokyo and Osaka are considering strengthening them to a “state of emergency.” Japan has never had a lockdown, and its laws would need to be changed for such action.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,065.60, while South Korea's Kospi also was little changed, at 3,198.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 29,106.10. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.5% to 3,477.74.

Even though the possibility of faster delivery of vaccines was a plus, the summit between Biden and Suga has added to tension with China, noted Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.