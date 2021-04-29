Asian shares, US futures advance after Biden speech

The plan comes on top of his proposal for $2.3 trillion in spending to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband access and launch other infrastructure projects.

The future for the Dow industrials rose 0.4% while that for the S&P 500 climbed 0.6%.

In Asian trading, markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6% to 29,245.26 and the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.3% to 3,465.98. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.1% to 3,184.78. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 7,082.80.

In its latest policy update, the U.S. central bank left its benchmark short-term rate near zero, where it’s been since the pandemic erupted nearly a year ago, to help keep loan rates down to encourage borrowing and spending. It also said that it would keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month to try to keep longer-term borrowing rates low.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, eased following the Fed’s statement, slipping to 1.61% from 1.62% late Tuesday.

Stocks initially got a bump following the 2 p.m. Eastern release of the Fed’s statement.