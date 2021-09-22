Asian shares, Wall Street hold gains after Fed statement

“Our concern is that the Fed keeps sticking to its view that this is a transitory phase, but we aren’t seeing evidence that this is transitory,” he said.

Goldman added that the broader market could be in for a correction as economic growth slows and rising inflation persists. “Our concerns about the overall economy and market is that number one, we’re at peak everything,” he said.

September has been a rough month for stocks. The S&P 500 is down 2.8%.

Aside from worries over possible Fed policy shifts, investors are jittery over rising cases of COVID-19 due to the highly contagious delta variant and the impact of rising inflation on companies and consumers.

History doesn’t offer a great guide for how markets will react to the Fed’s easing its support for the economy, mostly because it’s been such a rare occurrence.

In the summer of 2013 Treasury yields jumped sharply after the Fed’s chair hinted it may begin slowing its bond-buying program. Surprised investors assumed rate increases would also quickly follow and drove the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 3% from less than 2.20% within three months.