Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St retreats from record

Apple and Amazon declined, but the majority of stocks in the S&P 500 rose.

Smaller companies rallied amid growing optimism as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out and businesses reopen. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks climbed 0.8%.

Coinbase Global, an exchange for bitcoin and other digital currencies, closed at $328.28 per share on its first trading day after surging to $430 from an opening price of $381. At that price, investors say the company is worth more than $85 billion, more valuable than Nasdaq or Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.

Investor expectations are high as other companies prepare to report quarterly profits.

Goldman Sachs rallied 2.3%, but JPMorgan Chase fell 1.9%. Wells Fargo jumped 5.5%, but only after swerving from an early-morning loss.

Also Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said again the U.S. central bank will wait to raise interest rates until the job market has healed and inflation is on track to stay above 2%.