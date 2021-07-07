Asian stocks fall after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2% to 27,401.55, hurt by declines for Chinese tech stocks.

They have been hit by increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules including an order to ride-hailing service Didi to stop taking on new users while it overhauls how it handles customer data. Hong Kong-traded shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 2.3% and entertainment and social media operator Tencent Holding Ltd. slid 3%.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.5% to 28,212.17 after experts recommended a state of emergency in Tokyo from Monday through Aug. 22. Possible measures include closing bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and a request to the public to stay home. City leaders also have the option of shutting department stores and other businesses.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to 4,358.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 34,681.79. The Nasdaq composite gained less than 0.1% to a record 14,665.06.

Apple rose 1.8%, Otis added 2% and Biogen gained 3%. Energy and other sectors slid.

Investors have swung between enthusiasm about an economic recovery and unease that the Fed and other central banks might roll back stimulus to cool pressure for prices to rise.