Asian stocks follow Wall St. up on strong Japan, Korea data

India's Sensex opened up less than 0.1% at 49,527.39. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

Investors are swinging between optimism that coronavirus vaccines will allow business to return to normal and unease about rising infections in the United States and some European countries. That has prompted some to reimpose travel curbs.

In Japan, the Tankan index of business conditions for large manufacturers rose into positive territory for the first time since 2019.

That “supports our view that the economy’s recovery from the pandemic will gather pace again soon,” said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics in a report.

South Korea reported March export growth accelerated to 16.6% over a year earlier from the previous month’s 9.5%.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Wednesday to 3,972.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% to 32,981.55. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%, to 13,246.87.

Technology stocks powered much of S&P 500's latest gains, even though more stocks in the index fell than rose. Apple, Microsoft and chipmaker Nvidia rose while financial, energy and materials stocks declined.