Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after Fed pledge

Global stock prices have soared over the past six months on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and central bank promises of abundant credit to support struggling economies. Those sentiments have faltered due to warnings the rally might be too early and that inflation might rise, prompting central banks to pull back.

On Wednesday, Powell affirmed the Fed's policy commitment in a second day of testimony to legislators in Washington.

The central bank earlier indicated it would let the economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is well-established following the deepest slump since the 1930s. Powell said it might take more than three years to hit the Fed's target of 2% inflation.

On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, or the difference between the market price and what a buyer would be paid when the bond matures, widened to 1.40%, the highest in just over a year. That indicated investors were moving money out of bonds, a sign they expect inflation to rise, which would reduce the value of the payout.