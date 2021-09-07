Asian stocks mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

Stocks were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street closed mostly lower as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday.

Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but fell in Seoul and Sydney.

Japan's growth for April-June was revised up to an annual pace of 1.9% from a preliminary estimate of 1.3%.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is due to elect a new prime minister to succeed Yoshihide Suga, adding to uncertainty over future policy, more stimulus for the economy is expected in the coming weeks, analysts say.

Strong trade data from China on Tuesday failed to counter the dampening impact of a weak U.S. jobs report last week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.5% to 30,061.71, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 0.7% to 26,533.40. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,688.27. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.3% to 3,178.63. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,506.30, and benchmarks declined in Taiwan and Singapore.

In New York, gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher to another record, while the benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, breaking two weeks of gains. The Dow industrials lost 0.8%.