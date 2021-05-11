Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on inflation fears

The S&P 500 fell to 4,152.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.4% in its worst day since February. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1% to 13,389.43.

Commodity prices have been rising, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil.

Big technology companies were among the biggest decliners for a second day. Tech stocks get most of their valuation from future profits that might be less valuable if they are eroded by inflation.

Investors have worried about inflation since bond yields spiked earlier this year, though yields have mostly stabilized since then. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady Tuesday at 1.61%.

The Federal Reserve has said the U.S. economy will be allowed to “run hot” to ensure a recovery is established. Despite that, investors worry rising prices might pressure central banks to pull back stimulus and raise near-zero interest rates.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 17 cents to $65.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 36 cents on Tuesday to $65.28. Brent crude, used to price international oils, sank 21 cents to $68.34 per barrel in London. It rose 23 cents the previous session to $68.55.

The dollar gained to 108.85 yen from Tuesday's 108.65. The euro fell to $1.2126 from $1.2152.

