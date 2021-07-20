Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Asian shares fell Tuesday as worries grow that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery.
A man sits next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Asian shares fell Tuesday as worries grow that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery.
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, July 19, 2021. The S&P 500 lost 1.6% Monday and the DJIA gave up 725 points, or 2.1%.
The Fearless Girl statue faces the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Paul Slimkowski works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Specialist Michael Gagliano works at his post on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Michael Bercovici works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Traders Sal Suarino, left, and Frank O'Connell work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Edward McCarthy, center, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader George Ettinger works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Traders Ben Tuchman, left, and Neil Catania work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19.
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19.
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 549.95 points, or 1.6%. The blue-chip index lost 728 points a day earlier.
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded and Japanese exports surged as investors tried to figure out how rising coronavirus infections will affect the global economy.
Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul declined.
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5%, recovering much of the previous day's loss.
Japan's government reported June exports jumped 48.5% over a year earlier, beating forecasts. The increase was inflated by a plunge in trade in 2020, but still reflects strong demand overseas, especially in the U.S. and China.
“Defensive flows eased. However, gains are likely to be capped by lingering concerns over COVID-19′s Delta variant,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report. “A new wave of infections could delay the reopening of global economies.”
Also Wednesday, South Korea reported a daily high of 1,784 new coronavirus cases, adding to a global surge blamed on the virus’s more contagious delta variant.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,554.01 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.5% to 27,523.75.
The Hang Seng in Hong sank 1% to 26,997.80 and the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.4% to 3,220.64.