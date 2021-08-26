Asian stocks mixed ahead of possible Fed guidance

Investors are set for a new and busy week of economic releases, including U.S. jobs data for August and flash eurozone inflation figures. India, Australia and Canada will also report their second quarter economic growth.

"If the speech turns out to be a non-event, the follow-up market risk event will be the jobs report next week, which will provide more concrete data in steering the timeline of tapering ahead," Yeap Jun Rong at IG said.

Wall Street indexes fell on Thursday after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the desperate crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike the Islamic State militant group, which claimed responsibility.

Technology and communication companies led the broad sell-off, with 10 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closing lower. The benchmark fell 0.6% to 4,470 and broke its five-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.5% to 35,213.12 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6% to 14,945.81. The three major indexes are still on track for weekly gains.