Asian stocks mixed amid vaccine, stimulus optimism

“Nomura is currently evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on its consolidated financial results," the company said in a statement. “The estimated claim against the client is approximately $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26."

But the company said the situation would have no impact on its financial soundness.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% 3,431.36 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.6% 29,358.49. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.3% to 28,240.59.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.2% to 3,035.56 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,799.50.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced. Indian markets were closed for a holiday.

Markets have been swinging between optimism that vaccines might allow business and travel to return to normal and anxiety over distribution delays and concern about possible inflation after massive government stimulus.

Investors were jolted last week by news Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the busiest trade routes, was blocked by a cargo ship that became wedged into the waterway.