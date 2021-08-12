Asian stocks mixed with eye on economic releases

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday ahead of more regional economic releases that could hint at how the delta variant is affecting growth.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% to 28,042.08. while South Korea's Kospi slid 1.3% to 3,168.08. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.6% to 26,357.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.1% to 3,522.86, while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,622.10. New Zealand's benchmark jumped, while those in Singapore and Indonesia fell.

Japan and Thailand will report their economic growth for the second quarter next week. While traders won't “pay much attention to this backdated GDP data,” they will watch how the delta variant is hitting the wider growth trajectory, ING analysts said in a report.

China will also release its industrial output and retail sales figures for July. This comes after the country's services sector was shown to have rebounded ahead of a fresh COVID-19 wave.

“Industrial production will be watched after the July trade data release, which was regarded to be resilient but missed the consensus,” Lewis Cooper of IHS Markit said.

Over on Wall Street on Thursday, gains by technology and health care companies outweighed a pullback elsewhere in the market.