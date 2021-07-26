Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 3.5% to 26,374.26 after Chinese regulators said they were further tightening restrictions on technology companies, requiring a “rectification" of misleading pop-up windows and other practices by software applications, or apps. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.3% to 3,467.44.

On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week.

They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on July 19. The market has rebounded as big companies reported better profits than expected and as investors once again saw any dip in stocks as merely a chance to buy low.

The S&P 500 index climbed 1% to 4,411.79. The Dow rose 0.7% to 35,061.55 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1% to 14,836.99.

Despite a rebound in new coronavirus cases, the U.S. economy has been recovering at a torrid pace, with the question being how much growth will slow in upcoming months and years.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 1.26% on Monday. It has dropped from a perch of roughly 1.75% in late March, reflecting alarm over rising inflation.