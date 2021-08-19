Asian stocks retreat on lack of direction from Fed, pandemic

The Fed's purchases were meant to lower long-term interest rates and encourage borrowing and spending. It includes Treasury and mortgage bond buying, which now amounts to $120 billion a month. However, officials stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

“The minutes only emphasized the central bankers’ uncertainty about the path of the economy and monetary policy heading into 2022,” Matt Weller, global head of research at FOREX.com and City Index, wrote in a note.

“Taken together, the initial read through of the minutes paints a mixed picture: while most Fed policymakers are expecting to start tapering this year, there were still several who would prefer to wait for next year,” he said.

The focus has shifted to next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium. Traders will scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s keynote speech for hints about the timing of a taper announcement, Weller added.

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P 500 shed 1.1% to 4,400.27 in its biggest decline since mid-July.

Technology, health care, financial and industrial companies were the biggest losers. Only the index's consumer discretionary sector rose as investors bid up shares in Lowe's and other big retailers that reported better-than-expected quarterly results.