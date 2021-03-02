Asian stocks sink after Wall St rises

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was off 0.4% at 6,762.30. India's Sensex opened up 0.4% at 50,021.56. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,901.82 in its biggest single-day gain since June 5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2% to 31,535.51. The Nasdaq composite climbed 3% to 13,588.83.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between its market price and the payout if an investor holds it to maturity, fell to 1.43% after reaching its highest level in more than a year last week.

Stocks turned lower in late February after a rapid rise in bond yields, caused by a fall in their market price, fueled concerns about higher inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed as high as 1.5%. It was at 1.41% on Tuesday.

Bond yields influence rates on mortgages and other borrowing.

They have climbed as investors bet coronavirus vaccination efforts would get economic growth back on track. That fueled concerns about inflation and prompted investors to move money out of bonds and into stocks and other assets that do better when consumer prices rise.