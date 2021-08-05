Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea retreated. Tokyo was up less than 0.1%.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained after investors were encouraged Thursday by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims. They were watching for Friday's monthly employment report for an indication of how new disease flareups and renewed anti-disease curbs might be affecting hiring and wages.

“The jobs report will be the key highlight to end the week” amid conflicting market indicators that “put more uncertainty” on whether hiring expectations can be met, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,444.19 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.4% to 26,093.53. Chinese stocks have been hurt by a spate of anti-monopoly and data security campaigns launched by Beijing against tech companies.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added less than 0.1% to 27,744.24 after Japanese labor cash earnings edged lower in June for the first time in four months.