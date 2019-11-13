Asylum-seekers get attorney access before return to Mexico
0 comments
AP

Asylum-seekers get attorney access before return to Mexico

{{featured_button_text}}

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge says a Guatemalan family seeking asylum in the United States cannot be forced to wait in Mexico as their case winds through U.S. immigration court without being allowed to consult an attorney before and during interviews with American authorities to determine if it is safe.

District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego granted a temporary restraining order late Tuesday to prevent the family of seven from being returned to Mexico without attorney access. He scheduled a hearing Dec. 13 on whether his ruling should apply to all asylum-seekers being returned from California to wait.

The Trump administration introduced the “Remain in Mexico” policy in January and, within nine months, returned more than 55,000 asylum-seekers through crossings in California and Texas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Aging US dams pose risk to thousands
National

Aging US dams pose risk to thousands

  • Updated
  • 12 min to read

A more than two-year investigation has found scores of dams nationwide in poor condition. They loom over homes, businesses, highways or entire communities that could face life-threatening floods if the dams don't hold.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News