At century mark, Tulsa Race Massacre's wounds still unhealed

For Tiffany Crutcher -- organizer of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, which is independent of the city’s official commemoration -- the argument for reparations rests on two tragedies that befell her family, almost a century apart.

Her great-grandmother survived the massacre. And the family stayed in Tulsa, enduring some of the same post-massacre hardships that generations of Black Tulsans endured: urban renewal, inequality on the north side and police brutality.

Then, in 2016, her unarmed twin brother, Terence, was shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer on the north side. The now-former city officer was acquitted of manslaughter in 2017.

It is that kind of trauma -- as much as the crippling financial losses suffered in the wake of the riot, and in the decades since -- that Crutcher said demanded compensation.

“We paid reparations to the Japanese, (and) the Jews received reparations” after World War II, she said. “And even when I think about the Oklahoma City bombing, those victims, they’ve received some compensation.

“But when it comes to Blacks in America, why is it so difficult? Why is there a debate? Why do we have to negotiate what’s right and what should be owed? Lives were lost.”