At divided time, Ohio unites behind statue of John Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Political divisions these days may be deep, but Ohioans never cease to agree on John Glenn.

Both Republicans and Democrats on a state panel heaped praise on the late astronaut and U.S. senator on Thursday, as they voted unanimously to put a 7-foot (2-meter), 600-pound (272-kilogram) bronze statue of him on temporary display at the Ohio Statehouse for the next year.

The period beginning next month will include his 100th birthday this July, as well as the 60th anniversary of his famous flight as the first American to orbit Earth next February. The vote was delayed about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We really felt now is the time to seek any way to build unity that we can,” said state Rep. Adam Holmes, a Zanesville Republican spearheading the project, after the vote. “And this was one of them, someone we can all agree on. He was such a role model.”

Holmes represents a rural Ohio district that includes the towns where Glenn, a Democrat, was born and grew up and said he tries to emulate him.