At least 1 dead after a large and dangerous tornado rips through Birmingham area

Scott said that the back half of Hilldale Baptist Church's roof is missing, and the city's recreation center also suffered damage in the storm.

"Looks like we will have a long day ahead of us tomorrow," Scott said. "Hopefully we can get everything covered up."

"We don't have any injuries to report right now so we're definitely grateful for that," the mayor added.

The Jefferson County EMA has asked people to stay out of the area as first responders try to reach the most damaged locations.

"On top of road dangers such as power lines and debris ... traffic is clogging the roads," the agency tweeted.

Eleven schools in the area will be closed for both in-person and virtual learning Tuesday following the storm, Jefferson County EMA said on Twitter.

Tornado watches and warnings in effect through Tuesday morning