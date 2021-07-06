At least 230 people fatally shot in shootings over Fourth of July weekend

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, said two males, ages 16 and 19, were killed and three others injured at a holiday celebration at a park late Sunday night. The two males were "engaged in a verbal altercation that resulted in the two exchanging gunfire" and the other victims were caught in the crossfire, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said at a news briefing on Monday.

Two girls, ages 16 and 17, and a 15-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting, Isaac said. The 17-year-old girl is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her back while the other two victims suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Isaac said.

In Dallas, police responded to two separate shootings on July 4, one of which involved five men who were shot. Three of the victims were pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital, police said. A 61-year-old man was killed in another incident after being shot "multiple times in the street during a disturbance," and died at a local hospital, according to Dallas police.

In Toledo, Ohio, one person died and 11 others were injured in a block party shooting on Sunday night attended by several hundred people, Toledo police said. The victims range in age from 11 to 19, and nine of them remain in stable condition, police said.