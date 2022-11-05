At least 38 injured, 2 critically, in a Manhattan apartment fire

At least 38 people were injured in a Manhattan apartment building fire Saturday morning, which authorities believe was caused by a lithium ion battery connected to a micromobility device.

Of the injuries, two were critical, five were serious and the rest minor, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a news conference.

Authorities received calls about fire and smoke at the building on East 52nd Street shortly before 10:30 a.m., the commissioner said. Fire units were on scene in "just over three minutes" after first receiving reports and encountered a "heavy fire condition" on the building's 20th floor, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Frank Leeb said during the news conference.

Two civilians were rescued from the apartment with the fire, Leeb said. Fire personnel used ropes to make the rescues, he said.

"Fire, EMS and dispatch did an extraordinary job rescuing a number of civilians, including an incredible roof rescue," Kavanagh said, adding that fire personnel were working in "unbelievably dangerous conditions."

