At least 40 found dead in Texas semi-trailer

A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas.

The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release. A news briefing was planned later.

All of the victims were believed to have crossed into the United States illegally, the New York Times reported. Officers from the San Antonio Police Department were searching for the driver of the vehicle.

High temperatures in the San Antonio area ranged from the high 90s to low 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

