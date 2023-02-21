Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 21:

Turkey earthquake

At least six people have died and hundreds left injured after major aftershocks struck southern Turkey Monday, as the region reels from a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people on February 6.

A magnitude 6.3 aftershock struck Turkey's southern Hatay province, near the Syrian border, Monday. The epicenter originated in the Defne district, according to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM. Ninety aftershocks followed, the largest of which was recorded at 5.8.

At least 294 people were injured -- 18 "seriously," SAKOM said Tuesday, adding that survivors were treated by health units in local hospitals.

Search and rescue operations in the affected regions are ongoing, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), Yunus Sezer, tweeted Tuesday.

Read more about it here:

Mardi Gras

Sunny skies and unusually warm weather fueled the street party fervor in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras — Fat Tuesday — the annual, ebullient climax of Carnival season, marked by shoulder-to-shoulder crowds on raucous Bourbon Street and thousand lining St. Charles Avenue for family-friendly parades.

Celebrations began before dawn in some parts of the city. TV crews captured images of The North Side Skull and Bones Gang — skeleton-costumed revelers — spreading out through the Tremé area to awaken people for Mardi Gras. As the sun rose, parade watchers were already claiming spots along the parade route. Barbecue smells wafted through the Central Business District.

Revelers were undeterred by violence that marred a glitzy weekend parade. Gunfire that broke out during a parade Sunday night left a teenager dead and four others injured, including a 4-year-old girl.

Find out more here:

Brandon Miller

University of Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal January shooting near campus, an investigator testified Tuesday.

Miller, a freshman standout, brought Darius Miles' gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so, Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified, according to news outlets.

The allegation of Miller's involvement on the night of the Jan. 15 shooting came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris.

The ex-Alabama player Miles is accused of providing his gun to Davis, who fired it and killed Harris, prosecutors say.

Get more info here:

***

Get more on today's trending topics here:

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Fat Tuesday, Ash Wednesday, King cake