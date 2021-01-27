At Sundance, pandemic dramas unfold on screen and off

Nanfu Wang, the China-born documentarian based in New Jersey whose Sundance prize-winning 2019 documentary “One Child Nation” analyzed the personal and widespread toll of China’s one-child policy, didn’t realize she was starting a film when she did. At first, she just kept taking screen shots and recording social-media posts she saw coming out of China in January.

“I was seeing the information about the virus, about the outbreak being censored in real time,” says Wang. “I would see something and then ten minutes later it would be deleted. That compelled me to archive them.”

Wang was in the midst of several other projects. At first, she tried handing off what she had gathered to news outlets. Then she started planning a short film. Then the scope of the outbreak necessitated a feature film. HBO came on board. And Wang started working with 10 cinematographers in China to capture the yawning gap between party propaganda and reality.

But more twists, of course, followed. The outbreak spread beyond China, and in the U.S. response, Wang saw a different but comparable virus response from another regime. Soon, she was organizing film crews in America, too. The scope of “In the Same Breath” grew.