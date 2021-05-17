AT&T, Discovery join media houses as cord-cutting encroaches

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.

It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight when it wanted to acquire Time Warner Inc. That was a fight that AT&T won.

However, a multitude of streaming services continue to encroach on traditional broadcast media companies which have sought strength through mergers. They are also pursuing new avenues into streaming entertainment.

AT&T operates HBO Max and Discovery created its own streaming service.

In the all-stock deal, AT&T will receive $43 billion in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt. AT&T shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company and Discovery stockholders will own 29% of the new company.

The new company will be in direct competition with streaming services assembling a growing arsenal of original media content. Those include Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney and Comcast. Discovery launched a standalone streaming service called discovery+ this year.