AT&T will merge WarnerMedia operations with rival Discovery

AT&T first sought to acquire what was then called Time Warner in a bid to control both sides of the entertainment process: the broadband and wireless services that help deliver entertainment to homes, and the entertainment itself. It was able to bundle free HBO Max subscriptions with its phone service, for example. But the cost of maintaining a competitive streaming service became a burden.

“AT&T’s balance sheet allowed neither the aggressive investment required for HBO Max nor the 5G wireless push (nor, for that matter, for the consumer fiber business). Ultimately, they had no choice,” wrote MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett.

Industry analysts say the need to succeed in both became too much.

“When they acquired Time Warner, the vision was to have this kind of mega company that will have a seamless backbone between the content side and the broadband side,” added CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi. “That vision clearly has not panned out.”

AT&T has a massive debt load, and needs to invest more money as it builds out next-generation 5G wireless networks — wireless is its core business. It said Monday that it plans to increase capital investments for 5G and fiber internet.