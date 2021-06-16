Athletes abused by late doctor demand U-Michigan probe

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former athletes on Wednesday urged the University of Michigan's governing board to launch a full investigation of sexual abuse committed by a late doctor and how the school failed to stop him during his decades on campus.

Standing near the school's historic football stadium, they said a May report that detailed numerous complaints about Robert Anderson and the university's failure to act was not enough.

“So Board of Regents, so the University of Michigan — say my name,” said Jon Vaughn, a running back from 1988-91. “Because the time is now for all of you who have been abused here to speak up for justice. We speak because every victim matters. I am not John Doe. I am Jon Vaughn.”

The news conference was held a day before Michigan regents are to hold a regularly scheduled meeting. No action items involving Anderson were listed on the agenda for Thursday's virtual meeting.