Atlanta DA asks court who should prosecute police officers

Willis argues Howard may have violated a state bar rule by using video evidence in television advertisements for his reelection campaign and noted that an investigation was underway into whether Howard improperly issued grand jury subpoenas in one of the cases.

In filings in Fulton County Superior Court on Friday, Willis's legal counsel asked the court to schedule a status conference — a meeting between the judges and lawyers in a case — to determine who represents the state in the cases.

“This cases is in a manifestly unique posture,” attorney Kevin Armstrong wrote in each filing. “The District Attorney has announced her recusal, but the Attorney General has refused to appoint a new prosecutor. There is no known precedent for this situation.”

The filings say Willis's office has hired attorney Jeff Davis, who is described as “an expert on legal and judicial ethics.” He believes that given her announcement of recusal, Willis “cannot make substantive filings or perform work on the case unless and until the Court resolves the open question as to who represents the State of Georgia in this matter,” Armstrong wrote in each filing.