Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

Atlanta police Officer C.J. Johnson said law enforcement had asked the public to avoid a stretch of Peachtree Street, where a heavy presence of officers and police vehicles was seen afterward.

Patrick Walker, who works as a concierge for the apartment building, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he heard a barrage of gunfire.

Walker was at the building's front desk when he heard the shots and saw police come running through the doors. Employees and others in the lobby tried to find safety, he said.

Walker then saw an officer being carried out by his arms and legs “bleeding so bad,” he told the newspaper.

Authorities did not immediately identify the officer or the person who was fatally shot.

The shooting occurred in a prominent area of the city about one block north of the Fox Theatre and Georgian Terrace Hotel, where cast members of “Gone With The Wind” stayed when the movie made its Atlanta premier.