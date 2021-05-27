Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. Correll dies at 80

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll, known for leading one of Georgia’s biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta’s public hospital, has died. He was 80.

The Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Correll died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief illness, Sundermeier said. Correll, a lifelong Presbyterian, was one of the church’s elders.

Correll was “one of the most visionary and influential philanthropists in the city” and was instrumental in revitalizing Grady Memorial Hospital during a time when there were fears it could close because of financial woes, the church said in announcing the death.

“He served on numerous non-profit boards, and he lived his faith in ways that made us all better,” the church announcement said.

Correll was a Brunswick, Georgia, native who later moved to Atlanta and worked in paper mills before joining paper and materials manufacturer Georgia-Pacific in 1988, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.