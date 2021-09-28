Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings

Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, said last month that she believes race and gender played a role in Long's motivation. Georgia’s hate crimes law does not provide for a stand-alone hate crime. After a person is convicted of an underlying crime, a jury must determine whether it was motivated by bias, which carries an additional penalty.

Willis has said the families of the Atlanta victims have told her they understand it may be a long road but they're in favor of seeking the death penalty. BJay Pak, a lawyer who represents the families of Yue and Kim, said they believe a lengthy judicial process is a small price to pay to get justice for their loved ones.

“They're ready and they have the resolve to do it,” Pak said. He noted that the family members try to come to court for the hearings to seek closure and justice and to remind the judge and others involved of what's been lost.

After shooting five people at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County, Long drove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south to Atlanta, where he shot three women at Gold Spa and one woman across the street at Aromatherapy Spa, police have said.