Atlantic City casinos win $345M in June as gamblers return

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos won more than $345 million from gamblers in June as pandemic fears eased somewhat and gamblers returned with their wallets.

That figure was nearly four times as much as the nine casinos won last June, when they were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Starting next month, the year-to-year comparisons will become valid again as most casinos reopened on or near July 2, 2020.

When sports betting money won by three racetracks is added to the equation, the June total rises to nearly $393 million.

That easily surpassed the $278 the casinos and tracks won in June 2019, before the pandemic hit.

June is the traditional start of the summer season for the casinos, their busiest and most profitable time of year, and industry observers were eagerly awaiting the June results.

"For three consecutive months, (revenue) growth has exceeded 20% compared to the strong results of 2019," said James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. “I’ve seen first-hand that visitation to Atlantic City is on the rise, tourists are happy to be coming back, and the summer season is off to a positive start.”