Attacks on older Asians stoke fear in Bay Area's Chinatowns

“For many of the seniors, it's not part of their nature or culture to call the police. Some of them come from countries where you do everything to avoid the police,” the prosecutor said. “So the more they meet with us and understand our culture, the more people will open up to us about what's been happening to them.”

Oakland's new police chief, LeRonne Armstrong, visited Chinatown twice in his first week to build trust with business owners and residents and let them know about the increased presence of police there.

“We want them to feel like they're not alone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the attacks have prompted volunteers to offer to walk older residents to their cars or homes after shopping.

Jacob Azevedo said more than 200 people signed up after he posted on social media the idea of an on-call buddy system to chaperone residents who feel unsafe walking alone in Oakland's Chinatown. They also donated thousands of dollars to help him buy a personal alarm device that will be distributed to older Asians in the community.

“The only way that we can help people and stop this from happening is if everyone steps in," he said.

Azevedo said he intends to keep the program going “as long as old people don’t feel safe and people are taking advantage of a vulnerable group like that.”

