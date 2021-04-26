Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of his head and had his hands on the car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for the family said Monday after body camera video was shown to his relatives.

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with the family of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday. She said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out and tried to drive away.

“He was not threatening them in any kind of fashion,” she told reporters at a news conference.

When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, “Yes, back of the head.”

An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic had previously indicated Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away.

Lassiter, who watched the video multiple times and took notes, said shooting started as soon as the video started. She said she counted as many as eight deputies in the video, some wearing tactical uniforms and some in plainclothes.

“They’re shooting and saying let me see your hands at the same time,” she said.