 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Attorney: Cowboys player in SUV from which man was shot

  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was riding in a sport utility vehicle from which a man was fatally shot about two months ago, Joseph's attorney said Friday.

Cameron Ray, 20, was shot about 2 a.m. March 18 outside a nightclub in the Lower Greenville entertainment district of Old East Dallas, according to a Dallas police statement.

A newly released surveillance video showed two groups, one of which Ray was part of, engaged in a brief altercation outside the nightspot. The video shows a black SUV drive by Ray's group, and shots were fired from at least one of its windows, wounding Ray. He died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Barry Sorrels, Joseph’s attorney, said in a statement Friday. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss."

Joseph “was unarmed and was not looking for violence,” Sorrels said. “He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident.”

People are also reading…

A Dallas police spokesman declined to confirm Joseph’s involvement in the case, but The Dallas Morning News reported police detectives intend to question the 22-year-old LSU and Kentucky ex taken in the second round of last year's NFL Draft.

In a statement, Cowboys officials said they were aware “of the tragic incident.”

“The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office,” the statement said.

A message seeking comment from an NFL spokesman was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Watch Now: Related Video

El Salvador gang warfare: Media law change provokes censorship fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News