Attorney: Emotional toll for man freed after Texas arrest

Wilkerson said there was no evidence to justify the arrest. He and attorney Michael Campbell say they're considering filing a civil lawsuit against law enforcement. Campbell said they're "appalled" at the rush to judgment.

Gonzales said he was in his car when the shooting occurred, and he didn't even hear the gunshots. He said he just saw people running from the venue. He added that he was on Facetime with someone at the time. Wilkerson said people headed into the party saw Gonzales in his car, as did people fleeing.

"I still don't understand why I was arrested," Gonzales said.

Gonzales, who after his release was looking forward to seeing his three young children, said it was crushing to his personality to be in jail when he knew he was innocent.

"I heard people come through as I was in my cell and like, 'hey, that's the shooter, that's the shooter.' It killed me because that's not my image. That's not who I am. That's not who I've ever been," Gonzales said. "It messed me up."

Gonzales' attorneys said he hopes to resume his job at the dealership.

A sheriff's office spokesman did not respond to messages Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Tuesday that the investigation into the shooting continues.