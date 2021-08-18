Attorney: FBI probing allegations tied to Texans quarterback

Buzbee denied he is seeking publicity or money and accused Hardin of trying to change the narrative and of “trying to defend the indefensible.”

At his news conference, Hardin read what he said were text messages to Watson from the woman he is accusing of extortion. In them, she does not mention an alleged attack on Dec. 28, 2020, during a massage session, Hardin said.

According to Hardin, the woman said in one text, “Hey Deshaun just wanted to say thank you for trusting me with your massage today. I’ll be here til Jan. 3 if you’d like to get another one.”

Hardin said that in another text, the woman wrote, “I just want to say I apologize for my actions. That was not me. And if I could take back that moment I would. I really devalued my integrity and professionalism."

Buzbee accused Hardin of attacking the women who have sued Watson.

“Deshaun Watson has a problem and his lawyer is not focused on that,” Buzbee said. “He’s focused on trying to attack me or my clients and I’m tired of it.”

Watson’s lawyers have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.