Attorney: Murder charge after deadly drug raid 'political'

An audit made public in July of the narcotics unit found that officers often weren’t thorough in their investigations and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs.

Hardin said in the wake of last year’s death of George Floyd, who was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis officer’s knee before he died, efforts to right past wrongs over racial injustice should not be anti-police.

“If you make police officers feel they are the besieged minority in the United States now, who are not going to be judged on their conduct but are going to be judged on the conduct of others ... you are subjecting police officers to the same type of prejudice that” minorities have experienced, Hardin said.

At a separate news conference, Houston Police Officers’ Union President Douglas Griffith defended the indicted officers, calling the work by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and her office “nothing more than TV justice.”

The union was paying the legal fees of all the indicted officers except for Goines.

In a statement, Ogg said a grand jury “determined that Officer Felipe Gallegos is not in fact a hero, but a murderer.”