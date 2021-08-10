Attorneys for school shooter want pretrial hearings closed

“There are ways around this,” Klinger said.

News media attorney Deanna Shullman told Schrerer that journalists are the public's witnesses to assure that she, the prosecutors and the defense are all doing their jobs properly and should only be barred in extreme circumstances.

“Everybody thinks that access is about our ability to look at what the defendant did or a right to look at the evidence of his crimes,” said Shullman, who represented ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN and several other media companies. “This is not at all what this is about. It is about the public's right to oversee all the players in this process.”

The Associated Press is one of the media companies objecting to the closure, but is represented by a different attorney.

Scherer said she would rule next week, but seemed skeptical of Wheeler's arguments. At one point she seemed prepared to halt the hearing and dismiss his motion before being talked out of it by Klinger, who said the defense should be allowed to present its full argument.